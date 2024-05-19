Timothy M. Hunter Purchases 10,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NWBI stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $328,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 125,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 66.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

