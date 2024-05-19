Timothy P. Noyes Sells 10,000 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $215,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Timothy P. Noyes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 11,357 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $231,001.38.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $247,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $20.57 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $592.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,881,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

