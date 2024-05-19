TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,157 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in TopBuild by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TopBuild news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BLD opened at $404.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

