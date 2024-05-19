TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.16

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
TriStar Gold Trading Down 3.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.07.
About TriStar Gold
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
