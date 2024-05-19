USA Financial Formulas Purchases 15,471 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 564.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

GOOGL stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $176.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

