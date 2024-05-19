Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Director Sells $103,818.00 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VTR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.41, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

