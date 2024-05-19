VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE VICI opened at $30.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

