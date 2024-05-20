10,281 Shares in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Increases Dividend
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
