178,432 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 178,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 62.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 914,844 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after acquiring an additional 164,880 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,333,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after acquiring an additional 120,803 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $18.06 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.