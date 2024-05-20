1ST Source Bank Buys 398 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 69,222 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 80.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,322,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $575,263,000 after purchasing an additional 295,618 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $298.06 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.55.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

