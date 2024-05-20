254 Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $937.00 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,030.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $855.18 and its 200 day moving average is $836.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.73.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
