3,384 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 67.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $10,612,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,884,834 shares in the company, valued at $557,852,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,422,597. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

