496,647 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 496,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 314,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,041.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,145 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNHI. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

