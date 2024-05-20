543 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Shares of NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $882.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $687.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

