Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Price Down 23.1%

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 23.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 17,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,704,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.24. The firm has a market cap of £352,854.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

