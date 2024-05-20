Addison Capital Co Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Addison Capital Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $1,913,000. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

