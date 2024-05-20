Advisor OS LLC Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 25,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,847,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,275,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,593,452,000 after buying an additional 472,805 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,977 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $298.06 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $882.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $687.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.55.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

