Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

APD stock opened at $262.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

