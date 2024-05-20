Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alamo Group by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $194.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

