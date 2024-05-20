Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $226.30 million and approximately $14.44 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,673,541,303 tokens. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy Pay (ACH) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used in the Alchemy Pay ecosystem, a hybrid crypto and fiat payment gateway. The platform integrates with mainstream systems to facilitate transactions with a mix of cryptocurrency and fiat payments. ACH is used for transaction fees, staking, rewards, and as a payment option. Alchemy Pay was co-founded by John Tan and Molly Zheng, combining expertise in payment systems and blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

