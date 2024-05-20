Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

ALLY opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.77.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

