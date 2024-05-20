Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,052,125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.6% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $176.26.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

