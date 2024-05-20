Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 321,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Alphabet by 27.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 22,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 192,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

