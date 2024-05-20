Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 76,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 225,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 909,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $176.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

