Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,129,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,736,025 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,142,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,064,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,955,000 after buying an additional 1,809,910 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $176.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

