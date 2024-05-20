Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $176.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $176.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

