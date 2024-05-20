American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 150.56%.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

