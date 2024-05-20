American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Director Steven D. Macicek Buys 8,500 Shares

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Macicek bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,496.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Vanguard Price Performance

NYSE:AVD opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $254.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.05.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard by 492.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

