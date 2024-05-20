Andrew S. Hughes Sells 2,990 Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew S. Hughes sold 2,990 shares of AEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $10,106.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,538.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of LIDR opened at $2.44 on Monday. AEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.27. AEye had a negative return on equity of 117.42% and a negative net margin of 8,382.08%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About AEye
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.
