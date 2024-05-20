Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Applied Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

AMAT opened at $212.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44. Applied Materials has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $219.36. The stock has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

