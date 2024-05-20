Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 404.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,992 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.69%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

