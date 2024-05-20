ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $924.97 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $939.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

