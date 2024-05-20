Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,990,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,997,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,590,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,482,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $118.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

