Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 73.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,975,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,846. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

