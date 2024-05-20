Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 111 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 14,183.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $366.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

