Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 14,102 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,754.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

