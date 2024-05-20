Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,589 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

PFFD stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

