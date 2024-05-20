Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 6,323 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.38.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

