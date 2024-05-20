Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,555 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 20,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 526,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,098 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 475,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,533,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period.

QLTA stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

