Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GJUL. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $62,157,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 347,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

