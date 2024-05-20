Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $278.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $247.68 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

