Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.50.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,462 shares of company stock worth $3,801,019. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $226.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.91. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

