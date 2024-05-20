Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,610,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,423 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,588,000 after acquiring an additional 451,814 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,957,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM opened at $70.11 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

