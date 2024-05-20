Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $158.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

