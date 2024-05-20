Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 21,207 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 229.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,207 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,894,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 302,859 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

