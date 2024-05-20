Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,330 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

