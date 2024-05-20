Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.02 on Monday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

