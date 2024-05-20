Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 681.3% in the fourth quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 40,481 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $47.44 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

