Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after buying an additional 74,289 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $14,952,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $113.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $79.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.07% and a return on equity of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.72%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

