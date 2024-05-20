Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $878,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCS stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

